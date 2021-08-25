NWO Plans Exposed By Insider In 1969

Rense.com, 8-26-11

This is a transcript of two out of three tapes on the “New World System.” Tapes one and two were recorded in 1988 and are the recollections of Dr. Lawrence Dunegan regarding a lecture he attended on March 20, 1969 at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Paediatric Society. The lecturer at that gathering of paediatricians (identified in tape three recorded in 1991) was a Dr. Richard Day (who died in 1989). At the time, Dr. Day was Professor of Paediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Previously he had served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Dr. Dunegan was formerly a student of Dr. Day at the University of Pittsburgh and was well acquainted with him, though not intimately. He describes Dr. Day as an insider of the “Order” and although Dr. Dunegan’s memory was somewhat dimmed by the intervening years, he is able to provide enough details of the lecture to enable any enlightened person to discern the real purposes behind the trends of our time. This is a transcript of a loose, conversational monologue that makes for better listening than reading.’

New World System

The transcripts of Tape 1 and Tape 2 have been very slightly edited to remove verbal mannerisms and to improve readability.

Tape 3 is an interview by Randy Engel, Director of the U.S. Coalition for Life, with Dr. Larry Dunegan and was recorded on Oct. 10, 1991 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

CONTENTS

IS THERE A POWER, A FORCE OR A GROUP OF MEN ORGANIZING AND REDIRECTING CHANGE?

EVERYTHING IS IN PLACE AND NOBODY CAN STOP US NOW

PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO GET USED TO CHANGE

THE REAL AND THE STATED GOALS

POPULATION CONTROL

PERMISSION TO HAVE BABIES

REDIRECTING THE PURPOSE OF SEX

CONTRACEPTION UNIVERSALLY AVAILABLE TO ALL

SEX EDUCATION AS A TOOL OF WORLD GOVERNMENT

TAX FUNDED ABORTION AS POPULATION CONTROL

ENCOURAGING HOMOSEXUALITY

TECHNOLOGY

FAMILIES TO DIMINISH IN IMPORTANCE

EUTHANASIA AND THE ‘DEMISE PILL’

LIMITING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE MEDICAL

PLANNING THE CONTROL OVER MEDICINE

ELIMINATION OF PRIVATE DOCTORS

NEW DIFFICULT TO DIAGNOSE AND UNTREATABLE DISEASES

SUPPRESSING CANCER CURES AS A MEANS OF POPULATION CONTROL

INDUCING HEART ATTACKS AS A FORM OF ASSASSINATION

EDUCATION AS A TOOL FOR ACCELERATING ONSET OF PUBERTY AND EVOLUTION

BLENDING ALL RELIGIONS, THE OLD RELIGIONS WILL HAVE TO GO

CHANGING THE BIBLE THROUGH REVISIONS OF KEY WORDS

THE CHURCHES WILL HELP US

RESTRUCTURING EDUCATION AS A TOOL OF INDOCTRINATION

MORE TIME IN SCHOOLS, BUT THEY WOULDN’T LEARN ANYTHING

CONTROLLING WHO HAS ACCESS TO INFORMATION

SCHOOLS AS THE HUB OF THE COMMUNITY

BOOKS WOULD JUST DISAPPEAR FROM THE LIBRARIES

CHANGING LAWS

THE ENCOURAGEMENT OF DRUG ABUSE TO CREATE A JUNGLE ATMOSPHERE

ALCOHOL ABUSE

RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL

THE NEED FOR MORE JAILS, AND USING HOSPITALS AS JAILS

NO MORE SECURITY

CRIME USED TO MANAGE SOCIETY

CURTAILMENT OF AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PRE-EMINENCE

SHIFTING POPULATIONS AND ECONOMIES – TEARING THE SOCIAL ROOTS

SPORTS AS A TOOL OF SOCIAL CHANGE

SEX AND VIOLENCE INCULCATED THROUGH ENTERTAINMENT

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND IMPLANTED ID

FOOD CONTROL

WEATHER CONTROL

KNOW HOW PEOPLE RESPOND – MAKING THEM DO WHAT YOU WANT

FALSIFIED SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

TERRORISM

FINANCIAL CONTROL

SURVEILLANCE, IMPLANTS, AND TELEVISIONS THAT WATCH YOU

HOME OWNERSHIP A THING OF THE PAST

THE ARRIVAL OF THE TOTALITARIAN GLOBAL SYSTEM

IS THERE A POWER, A FORCE OR A GROUP OF MEN ORGANIZING AND REDIRECTING CHANGE?

