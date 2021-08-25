NWO Plans Exposed By Insider In 1969

This is a transcript of two out of three tapes on the “New World System.” Tapes one and two were recorded in 1988 and are the recollections of Dr. Lawrence Dunegan regarding a lecture he attended on March 20, 1969 at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Paediatric Society. The lecturer at that gathering of paediatricians (identified in tape three recorded in 1991) was a Dr. Richard Day (who died in 1989). At the time, Dr. Day was Professor of Paediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Previously he had served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Dr. Dunegan was formerly a student of Dr. Day at the University of Pittsburgh and was well acquainted with him, though not intimately. He describes Dr. Day as an insider of the “Order” and although Dr. Dunegan’s memory was somewhat dimmed by the intervening years, he is able to provide enough details of the lecture to enable any enlightened person to discern the real purposes behind the trends of our time. This is a transcript of a loose, conversational monologue that makes for better listening than reading.’
The transcripts of Tape 1 and Tape 2 have been very slightly edited to remove verbal mannerisms and to improve readability.
Tape 3 is an interview by Randy Engel, Director of the U.S. Coalition for Life, with Dr. Larry Dunegan and was recorded on Oct. 10, 1991 in Pittsburgh, Penn.
CONTENTS
IS THERE A POWER, A FORCE OR A GROUP OF MEN ORGANIZING AND REDIRECTING CHANGE?
EVERYTHING IS IN PLACE AND NOBODY CAN STOP US NOW
PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO GET USED TO CHANGE
THE REAL AND THE STATED GOALS
POPULATION CONTROL
PERMISSION TO HAVE BABIES
REDIRECTING THE PURPOSE OF SEX
CONTRACEPTION UNIVERSALLY AVAILABLE TO ALL
SEX EDUCATION AS A TOOL OF WORLD GOVERNMENT
TAX FUNDED ABORTION AS POPULATION CONTROL
ENCOURAGING HOMOSEXUALITY
TECHNOLOGY
FAMILIES TO DIMINISH IN IMPORTANCE
EUTHANASIA AND THE ‘DEMISE PILL’
LIMITING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE MEDICAL
PLANNING THE CONTROL OVER MEDICINE
ELIMINATION OF PRIVATE DOCTORS
NEW DIFFICULT TO DIAGNOSE AND UNTREATABLE DISEASES
SUPPRESSING CANCER CURES AS A MEANS OF POPULATION CONTROL
INDUCING HEART ATTACKS AS A FORM OF ASSASSINATION
EDUCATION AS A TOOL FOR ACCELERATING ONSET OF PUBERTY AND EVOLUTION
BLENDING ALL RELIGIONS, THE OLD RELIGIONS WILL HAVE TO GO
CHANGING THE BIBLE THROUGH REVISIONS OF KEY WORDS
THE CHURCHES WILL HELP US
RESTRUCTURING EDUCATION AS A TOOL OF INDOCTRINATION
MORE TIME IN SCHOOLS, BUT THEY WOULDN’T LEARN ANYTHING
CONTROLLING WHO HAS ACCESS TO INFORMATION
SCHOOLS AS THE HUB OF THE COMMUNITY
BOOKS WOULD JUST DISAPPEAR FROM THE LIBRARIES
CHANGING LAWS
THE ENCOURAGEMENT OF DRUG ABUSE TO CREATE A JUNGLE ATMOSPHERE
ALCOHOL ABUSE
RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL
THE NEED FOR MORE JAILS, AND USING HOSPITALS AS JAILS
NO MORE SECURITY
CRIME USED TO MANAGE SOCIETY
CURTAILMENT OF AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PRE-EMINENCE
SHIFTING POPULATIONS AND ECONOMIES – TEARING THE SOCIAL ROOTS
SPORTS AS A TOOL OF SOCIAL CHANGE
SEX AND VIOLENCE INCULCATED THROUGH ENTERTAINMENT
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND IMPLANTED ID
FOOD CONTROL
WEATHER CONTROL
KNOW HOW PEOPLE RESPOND – MAKING THEM DO WHAT YOU WANT
FALSIFIED SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH
TERRORISM
FINANCIAL CONTROL
SURVEILLANCE, IMPLANTS, AND TELEVISIONS THAT WATCH YOU
HOME OWNERSHIP A THING OF THE PAST
THE ARRIVAL OF THE TOTALITARIAN GLOBAL SYSTEM
IS THERE A POWER, A FORCE OR A GROUP OF MEN ORGANIZING AND REDIRECTING CHANGE?
The list is just about complete.
After only a cursory review of this piece, I arrive at the very welcoming and inevitably summarizing last paragraph. It is there that all the good above it is shadowed by what is recommended as solution, which, in this case is faith and informing others:
“The question then becomes what to do. I think first off, we must put our faith in God and pray and ask for his guidance. And secondly do what we can to inform other individuals as much as possible, as much as they may be interested. … Let’s insist on liberty and justice for all.”
I’ve nothing against faith and recognize the importance of spreading information, but… Here we are counseled to “insist on liberty.” Sure, that’ll work. Mister Tyrant, I INSIST that you stop imposing your tyranny. NOW!!” Ha!! I am brushed away like a bothersome mosquito. So in all the detail of this article we eventually arrive at that old stopping short, stopping short of “Rise up!! Take up arms and defend yourself and your loved-ones against tyrannical powers. Fight for your inalienable rights.!!” Or something like that. Ain’t that the litmus test for any solutions presented? Doesn’t all else assure greater and more severe tyranny?
.
So why didn’t Doneagain expose this in 1969? I suspect he is also part of the ‘order’