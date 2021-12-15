NY AG James: ‘We Need to Follow’ CA Gov’s Lead to Allow Citizens to Sue Gun Sellers, Makers

Breitbart – by Pam Key

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she was looking into following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) recent proposal to allow private citizens to sue manufacturers and distributors of assault weapons.

Co-host Sarah Haines said, “Last the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that allows everyday citizens to sue abortion providers. Then California Governor Newsom wants to take that law and flip it and allow citizens in his state to sue assault weapon and ghost gun providers. Would you do something like this? is it an effective legal strategy?”

James said, “The answer is yes. When I heard about that, I said to my team we need to follow his lead. The reason why that is is because gun manufacturers and gun distributors in this country are immunized. No liability whatsoever. They’re the only industry that is protected in this country, and given the carnage and given the fact that this is the ninth anniversary of Sandy Hook, I am sick and tired of prayers and individuals whose hearts go out to all of those who have lost lives. We can do something about it. What we need to do is hold these gun manufacturers and these gun distributors liable.”

She added, “We are reviewing it and talking to California, and so this is a first. Yes, The Office of Attorney General Letitia James is looking at that model, and I congratulate Governor Newsom.”

