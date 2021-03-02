NY Democrat State Officials Call for Gov. Cuomo to Resign Over Inappropriate Comments, But Not For Killing Seniors

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

At least two Democrat state legislatures called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Saturday over a second woman coming forward about inappropriate comments he made towards her.

Notably, the Democrats did not call for his resignation over killing seniors in nursing homes and covering it up.

Its amazing that the line for democrats to call for Cuomo's resignation was not killing seniors and covering it up but sexual harassment https://t.co/gL2lEj4BX6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 28, 2021

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi said in a statement that there is a “clear pattern of abuse and manipulation” by the governor and called for his resignation.

“I commend the courage of Ms. Bennett and Lindsey Boylan for coming forward. The harassment experienced bye these former staffers is part of a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation by the Governor, and that pattern makes him unworthy of holding the highest office in New York,” Biaggi said in a statement. “A truly independent investigation into the allegations made by Ms. Bennett, Ms. Boylan, and any forthcoming survivors should take place — but the Governor’s influence touches all entities in New York that might review his conduct.”

#BREAKING: Tonight I issued a statement regarding assertions of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo. As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/2aKiN8CIkR — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) February 28, 2021

“While a truly independent investigation may uncover more evidence or instances of abuse, the existing details are sufficient for me to form my conclusion. As a New Yorkers, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign,” the statement concluded.

Democratic New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou also called for his resignation.

“You’re showing, @NYGovCuomo,” she tweeted. “Our governor is a manipulative, controlling, abusive, power obsessed, predator. Please resign.”

Multiple other Democrats called for an “investigation” or demurred when asked about Cuomo’s scandals.

