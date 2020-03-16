NY, NJ, Connecticut announce statewide coronavirus business closures

New York Post – by Bernadette Hogan

ALBANY — Businesses across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be shuttered to stem the coronavirus contagion in an unheard-of accord among the three states, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a joint press call Monday.

Gyms, movie theaters and casinos will also be closed at 8 p.m. Monday.

All bars and restaurants will be open for takeout and delivery only, officials said.

“We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states, so don’t even think about going to a neighboring state,” said Cuomo.

It’s a new tri-state plan, and all governors agreed that gatherings of more than 50 will be banned.

“They will then remain closed until further notice,” added Cuomo, saying he and the three governors will discuss plans for reopening.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday night all bars and restaurants will close for anything but delivery starting tomorrow.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/16/ny-nj-conn-announce-state-wide-coronavirus-business-closures/