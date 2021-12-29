NY Times Editor Dies of Heart Attack Hours After Moderna ‘Booster’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Carlos Tejada, a 49-year-old editor at the New York Times, died just hours after mixing-and-matching his J&J shot with a “booster” from Moderna.

Tejada got the J&J shot in July while living in South Korea with his wife and two children:

He got a Moderna booster on December 17th.

“Double-vaxxed. Janssen-fueled, Moderna-boosted. Hey, Omicron: Hit me with your wet snot,” Tejada joked. “All I had to do was fill out this form in a language I can’t read.”

Tejada died of a heart attack later that night.

“If this does not wake the Times nothing will,” former New York Times writer Alex Berenson commented.

The New York Times not only declined to question whether the two events were related but refused to even acknowledge what happened in their article on his death.

“No clinical trials have ever been conducted to examine the safety or efficacy of mixing various types of these vaccines, and Carlos did not give informed consent, as the consent form was in Korean, a language he could not read,” Berenson reported.

RIP.

Information Liberation