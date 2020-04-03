NYC advises residents to cover faces outdoors

ABC News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers on Thursday to wear face coverings in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,758 people in the United States and more than 52,700 worldwide.

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have been diagnosed with the new respiratory virus, which causes an illness known officially as COVID-19. Over 210,000 of those diagnosed have recovered, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

With more than 238,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the U.S. has by far the highest national tally in the world,

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/coronavirus-live-updates-dr-fauci-forced-ramp-personal/story?id=69930087