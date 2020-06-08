Posted: June 8, 2020 Categories: Videos NYC Fight Club Training “Break one of the floating ribs…” Project Veritas Jun 5, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “NYC Fight Club Training “Break one of the floating ribs…””
I see nothing wrong with this except that I dont see our side prepping in the same way. If people haven’t noticed this is a war and people need to prepare. I’m not so naive as to think they don’t train. All sides will and should. So I really don’t care that they’re teaching themselves to hurt people, I just care that we train harder and eliminate the enemy.