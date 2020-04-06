Posted: April 6, 2020 Categories: Videos NYC Intensive Care Doc Confirms 5G Symptoms and not CV19 aplanetruth 4u Apr 4, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “NYC Intensive Care Doc Confirms 5G Symptoms and not CV19”
radiation sickness
this is why I sent this to my contacts so they can know the primary reason they are under house arrest:
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/dr-thomas-cowan-corona-virus-5g-theory/265441#comment-1630459
http://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/is-the-coronavirus-actually-microwave-illness/
Of course its radiation sickness, I’m out here in the trenches on a daily basis, and can feel the energy being drained from my body. I move around alot, so it’s not like I’m getting hit all the time.
Bill Gates. Go fk yourself, your going to be tried for treason you SOB, you piece of shit, worthless living piece of trash.
Why isn’t this enemy of anything American not in chains? Why arent there mass arrests?
Godamnit people, step up and start raising hell, people are dying from 5G related illness, WTF! get down time!!!
Demand answers and now! They know exactly what this shit is..
https://emfacademy.com/best-supplements-minerals-emf-protection/
https://magnascent.com/ Iodine