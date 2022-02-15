NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires 1,430 City Employees for Refusing the COVID Vaccine

New York City Mayor Eric Adams fired 1,430 city employees on Monday who refused the COVID vaccine.

The list included 36 police officers, 25 firemen and 914 employees from the Department of Education.

The New York Post reported:

The number had dropped considerably by last Friday’s vaccine mandate deadline as more employees submitted proof of getting at least one shot, City Hall officials said.

At one point last week, officials estimated that 4,000 were on the chopping block.

The number then dropped to around 3,400 — and then to 1,430 firings, officials said.

In one category, there were 2,400 veteran employees on leave without pay who had not opted to extend their health insurance and had not provided proof of vaccination. In the end, 1,428 of those city workers failed to get shots and were fired.

Nearly 1,000 — or 40 percent — provided evidence of getting at least one shot at the 11th hour and returned to work, officials said.

