NYC Mayor Just Authorized 800,000 Noncitizens to Vote in U.S Elections

New York City’s far-left Mayor Eric Adams says he fully supports a new law that gives noncitizens voting rights in U.S. elections.

The newly sworn-in Democratic mayor declared Saturday that he supports legislation passed by the city council that allows 800,000 foreign nationals to vote in New York elections.

“While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease,” Adams said.

“I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process.”

Nypost.com reports: The mayor did not specify the nature of his discussions or the concerns he raised.

Undocumented immigrants remain unable to cast local ballots under the new law, which gives legal non-Americans the right to vote for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president, council member, or local ballot initiatives beginning in 2023.