NYC protesters angry over George Floyd’s death were ‘bent on confronting the police,’ NYPD Chief Terence Monahan says

By early evening, they had moved to the Foley Square court complex, City Hall and then Zuccotti Park, the site of the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests.

At Zuccotti Park, three men and three women rushed a line of police officers. One of them, a man in his 20s, charged an NYPD inspector, and others in the crowd threw objects at police. All six who rushed the officers were arrested.

Some of the protesters tried to move toward the West Side Highway near the World Trade Center, but were pushed back by police.

Police and protesters clashed again near traffic barricades at Albany St. and West St., where several demonstrators tried to break through barricades as bottles of water, hand sanitizer and bleach sailed through the air.

By 9 p.m., a thinning crowd of about 100 people made its way to Murray St. and West St.

An additional 28 protesters were given desk appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, weapons possession, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.