October 6th, 2021.
As mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates took effect this week in New York City, many teachers and others suddenly found themselves out of work as the Supreme Court refused to step in and stop the mandates last week.
Teachers, educators and many others took to the streets of New York this week to protest, led by Blacks. Less than 30% of the Blacks in New York City have given in to mandatory shots, and Hispanics are close behind in their refusal to obey government mandates for COVID-19 shots.
Angela Stanton-King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, and a former NBA #1 draft pick were among those who took to the streets of New York this week to protest and warn others about the abuse of civil rights with New York’s mandatory vaccination mandates.
Many of the protesters in NYC carried flags of Australia, showing their solidarity with their Aussie brothers and sisters who are suffering the most under tyranny right now.
2 thoughts on “NYC RISES UP AGAINST MANDATORY COVID-19 VACCINES”
Got me wondering if they’re arming up. Halting the flow of anything in New York City is a big deal and should get coverage. We’ll see. I’m seeing the disruptions are growing, and from this you can see many different points of view, but it’s clear people are fed up. I would not have minded being amongst them flying my Bill of Rights flag. Imagine if those flags start showin’ up everywhere?
So this community is coming on strong. Could also help to unite us and fly in the face of those who would divide us. I do believe non-compliant refusers are becoming the majority and even some who mistakenly took the jab are now joining ranks with the virulently anti-jab. Will be interesting to see what their next strategy is once they realize protests are not protecting them. But is still looks like the machine is starting to be stopped from running. Somebody tell Anderson Cooper and Rachael Maddow.
