NYC school encourages kids to stop using words like ‘mom,’ ‘dad’ in ‘inclusive language’ guide

New York Post – by Elizabeth Elizalde
A Manhattan private school aiming to use more “inclusive language” is encouraging its students to stop using the terms “mom,” “dad” and “parents” because the words make “assumptions” about kids’ home lives.
The Grace Church School in Noho — which offers academic courses for junior kindergarten through 12th grade — issued a 12-page guide to students and staff explaining the school’s mission of inclusivity.
The detailed guide recommends using the terms “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family” or “guardians” as alternatives to “mom,” “dad” and “parents.” It also suggests using “caregiver” instead of “nanny/babysitter.”
“Families are formed and structured in many ways. At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity. It’s important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with, who cares for them, whether they sleep in the same place every night, whether they see their parents, etc.,” the guide reads.
The document also states how to use appropriate terms relating to gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity.
Instead of asking a person, “What are you? Where are you from?,” the query should be, “What is your cultural/ethnic background? Where are your ancestors/is your family from?,” according to Grace’s guide.
The school defended the guide, telling City Journal that its goal is to “promote a sense of belonging for all of our students.”
“Grace is an Episcopal school. As part of our Episcopal identity, we recognize the dignity and worth common to humanity,” the Rev. Robert Pennoyer, assistant head of school, said in a statement to the outlet.
Fuk You
If I was a MOM or DAD with a child in this school I would pull them. This is disgusting that a religious private school is playing into this disgusting political BS that is going on in this country. Yes every family is different but that doesn’t mean we start calling our parents “grownups”, “folks”, “guardians”. No their parents are their mom and dad or whatever their parents might be. This is getting disgusting how this country is being destroyed by this crap. As for the culture thing WE ARE ALL AMERICANS, why not just leave it at that. I worked in a preschool for 10 years at NO TIME did anything child care about race, religion, family anything. Maybe adults should learn that same thing because they are the ones making the big deal about things. I feel sorry for all the generations coming up because this country is being ruined for them. Shame on this school and not surprising it’s another messed up NY school. How about this all these fruit cakes go find another country to live in and let us put America back to a country we could be proud of. Not one filled with cancel culture fruit cakes trying to take out history away, make our kids have no genders and apparently per this article no parents just “folks” that raise them, dictate what we can say and think and take rights away from us that protect us. That only names a few of the things they are doing. Kids should be allowed to be kids not be brought into more indoctrination by schools, government or anyone else.
Welcome to communism Beth. Now you know the importance of the 2nd article and what needs to happen to bring things back to reality. Once it starts, change will happen quick.