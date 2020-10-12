NYC slaps COVID rule breakers with $150,000 in fines

With many of the affected areas home to large Orthodox Jewish populations, leaders have pleaded with the communities to shy away from large gatherings. Last week, Mayor de Blasio announced fines of up to $15,000 for holding big get-togethers and penalties of up to $1,000 for those who refuse to wear face coverings.

Under new state rules, houses of worship in the hot spots haven’t been allowed to host groups of more than 10 since last Thursday.

“To keep all of New York City safe, we must work together,” read a Sunday afternoon message from the city government’s Twitter account. “The recent COVID outbreaks in Brooklyn and Queens will continue to receive additional FREE resources and strong enforcement.”

Earlier Sunday, Gov. Cuomo faulted the city for failing to enforce COVID rules.