NYC spends $2 million to remove Roosevelt statue

Washington Examiner – by Luke Gentile

The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, which had stood in front of Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History for more than 80 years, was removed Thursday after years of controversy.

The primary piece of the 26th president’s bronze effigy was removed by crane early Thursday morning, just after midnight, according to a report.

After more than eight decades outside one of New York City’s most famous museums, the statue is headed to Medora, North Dakota, the report noted.

The price for the whole removal process is estimated to have cost the city around $2 million.

The monument, gifted to the museum in 1939, portrays Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American and a black man walking beside him.

For years, it has been a symbol of controversy, with groups protesting that it glorifies racism and colonialism.

The battle over Roosevelt’s statue was one fight in a greater struggle to removed statues and images throughout the United States that commemorate controversial figures, including Confederate soldiers and slave owners, according to the report.

“We’re fighting over statues now,” said Alveda King, an evangelist and a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “If you’re going to take one statue down, you’re going to have to take all statues down. And that doesn’t work. Why don’t we leave them up and find out why they were there?”

Roosevelt’s statue was voted by the New York City Public Design Commission to be relocated in June, and last month, it was hidden under a tarp.

It is “fitting that the statue is being relocated to a place where its composition can be re-contextualized to facilitate difficult, complex, and inclusive discussions,” said Theodore Roosevelt V, a descendant of the 26th president.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/nyc-spends-2-million-to-remove-roosevelt-statue