NYC Subway Shooting Suspect: ‘Motherf**king Jews Bring Death & Destruction’

Breitbart – by Deborah Brand

A video that has surfaced in the wake of the shooting in a New York City subway station on Tuesday shows the suspected shooter, Frank James, railing against Jews, saying they don’t contribute anything to life except “shit, piss, pollution, and death and destruction.”

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2017, is overlayed with images of Adolf Hitler and corpses of Jews in mass graves from the Holocaust.

“This is gonna be about Jews and my personal relationship with Jews, and the utter contempt that all the f***ing Jews I’ve dealt with show me at the end of the day,” James says at the beginning of the video.

James acknowledges that Jews experienced some “horrible shit” in the Holocaust but then goes on an antisemitic diatribe in which he accuses Jews of being backstabbers.

“This is an FYI about these f***ing Jews, and how they will smile in your f***ing face while stabbing you in the back in a heartbeat,” James said. “And they do it so smoothly, you don’t even realize you’ve been stabbed in the back.” Complaining that Jews had not been “humbled” by the experience of the Holocaust, James railed that “those motherf*****s don’t contribute to s**t to life on this earth but s**t, piss, pollution, and death and destruction.”

James, who is African-American, also rails against his own community in other videos.

In one, he expresses support his support for the complete segregation of Black and white populations, and even said that if white people “tried to exterminate us, I would not be mad for one f***ing bit.”

“They can’t live with each other, but they’re going to live with your Black ass? Your half-monkey, cursed by God, Black f***ing stinkin’ ass?”

In his latest video, uploaded on Monday, James said he isn’t “built for no prison” because “I don’t want to be around a bunch of n***ers now, let alone all day every day.”

“Let us not forget, I have been through a lot of s**t where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f***ing face immediately,” is said.

James, 62, was arrested Wednesday by patrol officers in New York City’s East Village.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/14/nyc-subway-shooting-suspect-motherfking-jews-bring-death-destruction/