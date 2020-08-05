NYC to set up quarantine checkpoints at city borders

Fox 5 New York

New York City is going to set up checkpoints into the city to check out-of-state travelers to make sure they are following quarantine rules.

The New York City Sherrif’s Office is setting up quarantine checkpoints at major bridges and tunnels into the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

“New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline,” the mayor said. “We’re not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

A fifth of all new coronavirus cases in the city are from out-of-state visitors, according to city officials.

Local authorities also planned to set up a checkpoint in Penn Station to check visitors who arrive by train.

“We need to ensure visitors and New York Yorkers returning home are taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this disease,” New York City Sherriff Joseph Fucito said.

State rules require anyone who arrives from a list of affected states is required to quarantine for 14 days when arriving in the state. There are currently 35 states on the list.

Non-essential workers subject to the quarantine must:

· Stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible;

· Not invite or allow guests, other than caregivers, into their quarantined residence or hotel room; and

· Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek appropriate medical advice or testing if COVID-19 symptoms arise.

Essential workers subject to the State’s quarantine must:

· Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing if they show symptoms of COVID-19; and

· Limit their activities involving contact with other persons for fourteen (14) days to the purposes that exempted them from the self-quarantine requirement to the extent possible.

· If staying longer than 36 hours in New York state, seek diagnostic testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible upon arrival (within 24 hours).

Anyone caught breaking the quarantine could face a $10,000 fine. Individuals who refuse to fill out the New York State Department of Health travel form are subject to a $2,000 fine.

