NYPD is Raiding Sleeping Truckers Hauling Supplies During Outbreak, Impounding Cargo

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Brooklyn, NY — As doctors, nurses, and other medical staff bravely battle the coronavirus on the front lines, there are other industries out there who are providing extremely vital services, but get overlooked. In a time in which grocery store shelves are being emptied at furious rates, truck drivers are tirelessly carrying tons of supplies from coast to coast to make sure society does not break down during this crisis. The supplies range from food to medical supplies that are invaluable during these times. One would think that these brave men and women behind the big wheels would be given leeway by law enforcement during this outbreak. However, as the following case illustrates, one would be wrong.

In many places, these truck drivers are actually greeted with kindness and thanked for their service. In Eufaula, Alabama, the police department announced they wanted to help the hungry truck drivers, AL.com reported.

“To that end, if you are a truck driver, and need to take time off the road in Eufaula, we will assist you in getting food,” the Eufaula Police Department posted on their official Facebook page. “With more and more restaurants limiting their dining room access, it is becoming harder for our truck driving friends to find places to eat. We will either go get something for you, or give you a ride to the nearest drive through (if you don’t mind riding in the back seat).”

“We are working non-stop, but it’s to make sure people get what they need,” says Ronda Aucoin, a truck driver from Kentucky.

Aucoin told KRNV that people have been kind of enough to bring her a warm meal when she and her daughter post-up at truck stops across the country.

“Nevadans have been especially nice since a few places are closed and not allowing us to stay the night when we’re done working,” says Aucoin.

But these cases are in Nevada and Alabama. In New York, the same brave men and women hauling crucial supplies during this crisis are being preyed on by police. Instead of bringing them warm food and salutations, officers from the NYPD’s 66th Precinct brought them extortion and theft.

Because many rest stops are closed across the country, Truckers have been forced to stop on the side of the road to sleep while hauling these supplies. Instead of realizing this, NYPD cops raided the sleeping truckers, issued them fines and impounded their vehicles — for sleeping on the side of the road.

Completely oblivious to the heinous nature of preying on people trying to keep the nation from falling into chaos, the officers who conducted the raid took to Twitter to brag about it.

“Our traffic safety officer was out on Bay pkwy towing these illegally parked trailers,” the NYPD 66th Precinct tweeted on Monday morning. “Please remember commercial vehicles cannot be parked on residential blocks.”

The tweet has since been deleted after they received a massive wave of backlash. The act of extorting truckers hauling much need supplies was so over the top that it even drew criticism from other cops.

The pro-police media outlet Blue Lives Matter decried the actions of NYPD’s 66 Precinct in an article on Tuesday. Blue Lives Matter described what happened in the 66th Precinct as “utterly disgusting.”

Also, retired NYPD Detective David Chianese captured the tweet and then took to his Advocacy for LEOs Blog to sarcastically flog the “brave” cops for raiding sleeping truckers.

Parked along a deserted mixed-use street in the wee hours of the morning lay truckers. Over the road truckers who have been working nonstop the last few weeks in a desperate attempt to win shelf space in stores to prevent the American people from going without. Truckers sleeping in their rigs to catch a few moments of rest before pulling out to take loaded trailers to their next destination. Trailers full of water, diapers, baby formula, and the ever-elusive toilet paper. Trailers that will now go undelivered and further set back the fight to keep good flowing to stores so that the citizens of the United States have what they need. As the sun slowly begins to crack just over the elevated subway station, a crack comes over the radio signaling the beginning of “Operation Cluster F**k”. An operation spearheaded and ran by no other than Long Island native, Deputy Inspector James King. Like the brave soldiers on Omaha Beach, members of the 66 Pct and the NYPD Traffic Enforcement Division charged the block and risked it all to wake sleeping out of state truckers. Luckily, this time, the waters would not turn red from the blood of slaughtered patriots risking their lives to save an enslaved nation halfway across the world but it would mean people not getting what they need, while sitting in quarantine during the largest global emergency since the deadly Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918.

Blue Lives Matter said they spoke with an NYPD official who said the cops in the 66th precinct are doing the bidding of community leaders who don’t want trucks parked in their neighborhoods.

“This is a situation where the precinct commander didn’t have the balls to tell the community leaders that they’re being ridiculous,” the NYPD official told Blue Lives Matter. “Why would he send officers to mess with these truckers who need to deliver supplies, effectively exposing all of the officers and the truckers to each other for no reason? It’s just inexcusable.”

And there you have it. To “keep you safe” during this crisis, at the behest of their rich community leaders, cops are extorting truck drivers and impounding the supplies they are hauling which are keeping the country from falling into utter chaos. Seems legit.

