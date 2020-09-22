NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang Arrested For Allegedly Acting As Agent Of Chinese Government

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer faces a variety of charges after being accused of acting as an intelligence agent of the Chinese government.

According to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was in regular contact with a member of the Chinese consulate, who authorities allege was his “handler.”

Angwang worked at the 111th precinct in Bayside as a member of the community affairs unit. He’s accused of spying for the Chinese government.

The FBI says he worked alongside two officials at the Chinese consulate in New York. Investigators have tapes of their conversations, and other communications.

Federal prosecutors says Angwang provided intelligence on Tibetans living in New York City and throughout the area in exchange for money. He’s also accused of offering those Chinese officials access to senior NYPD personnel.

Members of the Tibetan community in Queens told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon they’re not surprised.

“Communist China never give a chance to a Tibetan people… this is the idea of Communist China,” one person said.

“They have thousands of Tibetans living here in New York and New Jersey, you know, and we never create any problems,” said another.

“As alleged in this federal complaint, Baimadajie Angwang violated every oath he took in this country. One to the United States, another to the U.S. Army, and a third to this Police Department,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “From the earliest stages of this investigation, the NYPD’s Intelligence and Internal Affairs bureaus worked closely with the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division to make sure this individual would be brought to justice.”

Angwang served in both the Marines and most recently as a reservist with the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He held a secret level security clearance.

He’s considered a flight risk. His parents are retired members of the government and his brother serves the Chinese army.

He faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.

