Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Our hostile elite want us to be completely disenfranchised.
From The New York Times:
There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
This essay is part of a series exploring bold ideas to revitalize and renew the American experiment.
Atossa Araxia Abrahamian (@atossaaraxia) is the author of “The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen.” She is working on a second book about weird jurisdictions.
There’s no good reason not to deport the entire staff of the New York Times and all their contributors.
2 thoughts on “NYT: ‘There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote’”
The American experiment! Ha ha fkn ha
You have to just love these commie maggots
There’s no good reason for those guilty of treason to remain alive.
