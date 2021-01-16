Oathkeepers Issue Warning to American Patriots: “Beware of False Flags and Traps that are Now Being Set”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” That oath, mandated by Article VI of the Constitution itself, is to the Constitution, not to the politicians, and Oath Keepers declare that they will not obey unconstitutional orders, such as orders to disarm the American people, to conduct warrantless searches, or to detain Americans as “enemy combatants” in violation of their ancient right to jury trial.

The Oath Keepers motto is “not on our watch!”

Because of their love for country and the US Constitution they are mercilessly attacked by the American left.

The Southern Poverty Law Center claims they are racist which should come as no surprise. Any group that supports our nation’s foundation is an enemy to the radical left.

In December Oathkeepers released a letter calling on President Trump to use the Insurrection Act to “Stop the Steal” and defeat the coup.

On Friday the Oathkeepers published a new letter urging members to beware of false flags and traps.

As always, Oath Keepers stands in defense of the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. What is now being installed is not a constitutional government. It’s an illegitimate regime that has unjustly taken power through massive vote fraud, to install a ChiCom puppet who will do the bidding of a mortal enemy of this nation, as well as the bidding of international elites who are in allegiance and alliance with the CCP as they pursue a common goal of destroying our Republic and enslaving the American people. Executive Summary: President Trump still can and should use the Insurrection Act, but it’s unlikely. Regardless, patriots should: Prepare for a comms down/blackout environment. Obtain CB and HAM radios, fuel, food, etc Muster NOW in their county seat. Meet face to face and sort out grid down comms and who will be “Home Guard” and part of a “Family Safe” program to stay back and protect families, while also determining who can project out to protect and assist others. Do it now before comms go down. Muster ASAP at state level, but NOT at state Capitol. The newly formed county units must Muster in a friendly “red” county to establish comms and leadership connections for future. Establish protocols in case of lights out/comms down. Beware of false flags and traps that are now being set. Be careful who you listen to and what events you attend. Expect attempts to lure you onto enemy controlled ground where they have time to set up false flags. Prepare to walk the same path as the Founding Fathers of condemnation of an illegitimate regime, nullification/mass non-compliance, defiance, mutual defense, and resistance. See Part II for more. FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Trump, though you have waited far too long, it’s still not too late to act decisively as Commander-in-Chief. Honor your oath. Have courage. Do what we recommended you do (use the Insurrection Act and conduct a mass data declassification and public data dump to expose the compromised/corrupt traitors, and bring them to justice).

Gateway Pundit