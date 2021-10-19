One thought on “Obama: I’d Be Fine with a Third Term

  1. Well it looks like he got his wish. Unfortunately, he has a puppet who malfunctions every now and then and says, “My butt’s been wiped” when there’s no voice in his earpiece. Or maybe that’s his code phrase for “Mayday! Mayday! Get me the f$&k outta here!!!”

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*