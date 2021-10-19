Sean Hannity Published October 17, 2021
Obama: I’d Be Fine with a Third Term If There Was Someone Who Would’ve Been a Stand-In with an Ear Piece
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Sean Hannity Published October 17, 2021
Obama: I’d Be Fine with a Third Term If There Was Someone Who Would’ve Been a Stand-In with an Ear Piece
One thought on “Obama: I’d Be Fine with a Third Term”
Well it looks like he got his wish. Unfortunately, he has a puppet who malfunctions every now and then and says, “My butt’s been wiped” when there’s no voice in his earpiece. Or maybe that’s his code phrase for “Mayday! Mayday! Get me the f$&k outta here!!!”