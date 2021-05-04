One thought on “Obama to the youth in new PSA: Get your COVID-19 vaccine

  1. This guy is one dangerous MTFKR, you follow his advise, your dead. Don’t listen to him kids use your life’s experience, and common sense.

    This man is a conman who did nothing to help America, only to bring it down.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*