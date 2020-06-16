Obituary – Jeffrey Allen Shivley

Jeffrey A. Shivley, age 57 years, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, June 14, 2020. Jeff fought a hard battle with a very aggressive form of esophageal cancer.

He was born at the Queen of Angels Hospital, Los Angeles in 1963 and shortly thereafter relocated to Oregon with his family where he was a lifelong resident of Chiloquin. He attended Chiloquin schools to the 7th grade, then worked his first job at a truck stop in Bly.

Jeff loved all music and he was an accomplished heavy metal guitarist and song writer. He taught a select few the instrument of which he loved, his father having given him the gift of music.

Jeff preformed with several different bands over a twenty year period before falling victim to epilepsy, but still continued to work with different musicians whom he had performed with over his life. Music was the soul of Jeff’s being. He left many of his own creations written and recorded that will allow him to live on for eternity.

Having grown up in the home of a master mechanic, Jeff was adept quite efficiently in the field of mechanics. He was always ready to help a friend or a stranger, even in difficult situations.

The center of his world was his beloved wife of thirty years (Jeffrey Allen Shivley married Delhea Marie Curtis on July 14, 1990), his two children, his numerous nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters. There was no better time than the family outings, camping, hunting, fishing, sitting around a bonfire at night playing acoustic guitar and singing with his family and friends.

In the end equation he preferred a smile to a frown and a laugh to a tear. Even at the end, Jeff was more concerned about the pain his family was enduring than that he faced himself. The numerous people whose life he affected are too many to list. They are going to need a moment to learn how to go on without him.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Delhea Shivley, daughter Danah Shivley, her boyfriend Kellen Anabel, son Cameron Darrell Shivley, sister Pamela Anderson, sister Carla Moreno, brother and sister-in-law Henry and Laura Shivley, sister and brother-in-law Maria and Casey Miller, nieces and nephews Frances, Joey, Mark, Jamie, Chris, Jesse, Bill, Travis, Luther, and Azuri, and eleven great nieces and nephews, band mates Kevin Pelletier, Randy Simantel, and Joseph Dupris, and far more than can be named here who addressed him as brother or uncle.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by younger brother Mark Wayne Shivley, father Henry Owen Shivley Sr., mother Dorcile Shivley, and band mate Joseph Russo.

Jeffrey will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be announced and occur in the early fall.

In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 153, Chiloquin, Oregon, 97624.