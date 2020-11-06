OBVIOUS FRAUD: Seven Milwaukee wards reporting more votes than total registered voters

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

An incredible miracle for the Democrats has occurred in Milwaukee, Wisc., where seven wards are reporting vote totals that exceed the total number of registered voters.

Wards 234, 269, 272, 273, 274, 277, and 312 all inexplicably saw voter turnout that exceeded the total number of registered voters, while dozens upon dozens of others saw near-100 percent voter turnout, a highly improbable and clearly fraudulent phenomenon.

An analysis of the official results provided by the Wisconsin Secretary of State reveals that most of the obvious fraud took place on the far southwest side of Milwaukee. The rest was scattered throughout the city, which delayed reporting its vote tallies until most Americans were already long asleep.

“The City of Milwaukee reported record turnout of 84 percent Tuesday; 243,144 of 288,833 registered city voters cast a ballot,” reported the Milwaukee City Wire News Service.

“Biden defeated Trump in Milwaukee 195,034 to 48,110, a margin of 145,916. He won 80 percent of the city’s total vote.”

The outlet further revealed that of the city’s 327 total voting wards, 90 of them reported turnout of greater than 90 percent. Another 201 supposedly saw voter turnout that exceeded 80 percent.

“In 2016,” the paper reported as a contrast, “city voter turnout was 75 percent.”

There is clearly some serious chicanery afoot that requires urgent attention. As we learn more about the situation, we will report on it at Trump.news.

Last night, Trump was winning Wisconsin by a lot; today, Biden has magically stolen it from him

Those who watched the vote count as it was being tabulated last night probably noticed that Wisconsin was clearly headed towards a Trump victory. But everything changed around 4am when a trove of Biden votes appeared out of nowhere.

While the graph up until that point appeared to be following an organic pattern showing an ever-widening Trump lead over Biden in Wisconsin, the 4am ballot dump sent Biden’s tally straight up, a statistical impossibility.

Though the mainstream media quickly jumped all over the graph with “fact checks” before reporting it as false, the obvious truth is that the Democrats cooked the books while most Americans were sleeping, handing the state over to Biden.

Trump still has a chance to expose this fraud and hold those responsible for it accountable, but he needs to act fast.

“Democrats are hard at work falsifying fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan, but both efforts are already being challenged by Trump team members,” writes Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“Wisconsin will go into a recount, and it’s highly likely the recount will toss out the fabricate [sic] ‘fake’ votes that magically appears [sic] last night (around 200,000, all voting for Biden at 100%, an obvious fraud).”

The situation with the Milwaukee wards reporting more votes than there are registered voters is just more ammunition that the Trump team can use to show that the Democrats are trying to pull a fast one in stealing the election for Biden.

“This is why it should be mandatory to keep the votes at the polling places and report the tally on election night for each polling place,” noted one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about how this type of thing could be prevented from happening.

“That prevents these huge ‘dumps’ of votes coming in to the collection sites.”

Another speculated that Trump does not have very many options to fight this other than to demand a recount, only to potentially be told that one will not be allowed – and then what?

“They have already gotten away with it,” chimed in another, noting that the plandemic was the perfect opportunity for Democrats to steal the election. “Covid scare was the best gift ever for mail in vote fraud.”

