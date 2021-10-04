October Auction for From the Trenches

Mary and Galen are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, October 8th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Mary and Galen for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
Deluxe Camping Set
- Current Price: $10.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
3 days
Seed Sprouting System with Seeds
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
Parchment replica of Battlefield Map of Revolutionary War from Historical Documents
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
Parchment depicting weapons of the American Revolution
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
Fiskars Billhook Saw
- Current Price: $10.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
Don't Tread on Me T-Shirt
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
Spike Timmons T-Shirt
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
Emergency Essentials
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
- Donated from Mary