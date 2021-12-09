ODMS: Oxygen Deprivation Mask Syndrome now sweeping across the globe

Natural News – by SD Wells

Research reveals that prolonged use of Covid masks, homemade or N95, can cause anywhere from five percent on up to 20 percent loss of oxygen, leading to hypercapnia (excessive carbon dioxide in the bloodstream typically caused by inadequate respiration), panic attacks, vertigo, double vision, tinnitus, concentration issues, headaches, slowed reactions, seizures, alterations in blood chemistry and suffocation due to air displacement.

Senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security says wearing a mask for prolonged period of time can alter blood chemistry

Breathing in too much exhaled carbon dioxide (CO2) may be life-threatening, according to experts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). By now, everyone has experienced, at the least, that light-headed, dizzy, flustered feeling of repeatedly re-breathing back in your own already processed air. Those are just the beginning warning signs of much more serious health problems.

In fact, wearing a mask day in and day out can lead to alterations in blood chemistry, and that leads to “changes in level of consciousness, if severe,” according to Amesh A. Adalja, MD, and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Maryland.

It gets worse. A German neurologist, Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson, MD, PhD (in pharmacology), who specializes in neurotoxicology and environmental medicine, warns that oxygen deprivation from prolonged Covid-mask wearing can cause permanent neurological damage.

She states in her research, “The re-breathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system.”

The reason so many mask wearers have NO CLUE this chronic damage is happening to them is because once a person has chronic oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear, because the person gets accustomed to the deprived state; however, their efficiency remains impaired and the lack of appropriate oxygen delivery to the brain continues to dangerously progress.

That’s why, after prolonged mask use, many people say they don’t “mind it” anymore (it’s an unintended pun because they’re losing their mind).

Neurodegenerative diseases take years to develop, but we’re already two years into the pandemic of mask wearing

The media and the CDC have hyped the pandemic so much, including the next-to-harmless Omicron variant, that Americans are wearing their masks even when they are completely alone in their home, car, office or walking and jogging outside. Children are forced to wear their masks all day at school, with minimal or zero mask breaks, even during recess. Some people are literally wearing their mask while exercising on cardio machines at the gym.

The more you think you’re getting used to wearing your mask, the more the degenerative processes in your brain are getting amplified, as the oxygen deprivation continues, explains Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson. Plus, nerve cells in the brain are unable to divide themselves in normal fashion, and damaged nerve cells are regenerated because the brain can’t empty the “trash.”

ODMS is like carbon dioxide induced anesthesia

The more metabolically active the brain is, the more oxygen it needs, and that’s why it’s absolutely ridiculous for children to be wearing masks all day. Plus, their immune system is so adaptive they need “constant interaction with the microbiome of the Earth,” as the German neurologist put it.

This constant deprivation of oxygen, be it a slow torture at 5% to 20% all day, is not only dangerous to child and adolescent health, it inhibits the development of the brain, creating irreversible damage, including permanent neurological damage, according to an expert in the field. Let that settle in for a minute. It’s mask-induced anesthesia. This is the polar opposite of the value of going to school and learning.

