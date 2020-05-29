Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd Arrested

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, has been arrested in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced.

As smoke drifted over Minneapolis, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his and his state’s “abject failure” to respond to this week’s violent protests and called for swift justice for the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for officers claiming he couldn’t breath as a cop knelt on his neck.

The level of brutality in the police response has now led to the officer, Chauvin, to be arrested by the department for which he formerly worked.

