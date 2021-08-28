Official Complaint Filed with UN Human Rights Committee Over Mistreatment of Jan. 6 Prisoners

Gateway Pundit – by Jacob Engels

An America First community organizing group called Look Forward America and Citizens Against Political Persecution (CAPP), gathered outside the United Nations in New York City earlier this afternoon to announce that they have officially filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee over the mistreatment and myriad of human rights violations perpetrated against those being held on charges related to January 6th.

Just weeks ago, Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were forbidden from checking on the conditions of prisoners being held in the DC jail, despite having given written notice that they intended on making the visit.

https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1420778146698252296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1420778146698252296%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F08%2Fofficial-complaint-filed-un-human-rights-committee-mistreatment-jan-6-prisoners%2F

We have previously reported how the Biden administration has withheld cancer medications, placed the political prisoners in solitary confinement, and routinely harassed or beaten dozens who are currently locked up in federal detention centers for the crime of being present on the grounds of the United States Capitol or simply walking through the halls of congress after member of the US Capitol Police waved them past barricades and through doors on the afternoon of January 6th.

Rep. Paul Gosar Blasts ACLU, Amnesty and HRW For Ignoring Inhumane Treatment of January 6th Political Prisoners

Matt Braynard, the Executive Director of LAA, told TGP the following about the complaint filed with the UN Human Rights Committee around noon today.

Not only do we urge the United Nations to investigate this abuse of human rights, but we ask that other governments hold US officials to the same standards US officials have held others around the world. Just as the US government has imposed sanctions on foreign leaders whom they allege have fallen short of international norms, we urge government around the world to impose travel restrictions and financial penalties against President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and other US government officials who involved in this gross violation of human rights.

Cara Castronouva, who serves as the Executive Director of CAPP, said the complaint with the UN is the logical next step towards justice for the January 6th political prisoners.

We here at Citizens Against Political Persecution have been fighting for the January 6th detainees for months now. The government continues to unconstitutionally detain our fellow American citizens and we feel that submitting this letter to the United Nations is the next logical step towards justice. Hopefully the United Nations hears our plea, as we are the voices of the unheard political prisoners right now who are not able to speak for themselves.

The complaint comes days after the hyper-partisan Democrat and Trump-hating RINO controlled January 6th Select Committee demanded documents pertaining to communications from the Trump administration to notable speakers or organizers of a rally held on the night of January 5th and the infamous January 6th rally that featured President Donald Trump. Both rallies focused heavily on the well-documented election fraud during the 2020 elections and were collectively attended by hundreds of thousands of patriots from across the United States who refused to remain silent and let the Democrats get away with stealing the election from President Trump.

J6 Press Conference at United Nations | Live from Manhattan, NY | Live with @PoAmBrotherhood Tara Szczepanski https://t.co/BL12gBrHoL — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) August 27, 2021

You can read the full complaint by clicking here.

Gateway Pundit