Official State Animal, California Grizzly, Is Muzzled With A Facemask By Newsom

You just can’t make this shit up.

The California grizzly bear (Ursus californicus) was designated the official State Animal in 1953. The Bear Flag, which is desecrated in the video below posted by the CA Dept. Of Public Health, was adopted as the State Flag by the State Legislature in 1911. The Constitutional Convention of 1849 adopted the Great Seal of the State of California, which also depicts the grizzly.

Of course they have to put a face diaper on it. At least the poor bear is wearing the facemask properly, whereas Newsom wears his mask under his chin.

See the pics and read the rest here: https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/official-state-animal-california.html