Officials not ruling out shutting down mass transit in wake of coronavirus

Fox 5

Despite the spread of coronavirus, state and local officials are not shutting down mass transit in the city and state, at least not yet. An estimated 4.3 million people ride the New York City subway system a day.

MTA Interim Chairperson Sarah Feinberg told FOX 5 NY morning program ‘Good Day New York‘ and echoed statements from NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio a day earlier, that they are not ruling out the possibility.

“This is a dynamic situation,” said Feinberg. “Moment by moment; hour by hour. We will follow the guidance we are given by medical experts.”

More than 51,000 MTA employees are working to help prevent the spread of the virus in the city by cleaning and disinfecting ‘touchpoints’ and disinfecting subway cars every 72 hours.

Workers are using bleach to scrub down all 472 stations, 6,714 subway cars, and 5,700 buses. The goal is to sanitize anything any commuter might touch.

“It’s what’s feasible at the moment. We are following the guidance we are given from medical experts,” said Feinberg.

Part of the contingency plan involves imploring employers to stager work hours of employees to reduce the number of commuters and straphangers on any train or subway at any given time.

“We don’t want to have to do massive close-downs, massive quarantines,” said Cuomo on Sunday during FOX Business’ ‘Mornings with Maria.’

