Apr 22, 2022 • Overview of the Ogallala / High Plains Aquifer, a large aquifer that is being depleted at an unsustainable rate. This water source is an incredibly important area for agricultural production in the US. I discuss the rate of depletion, future impacts, and potential solutions.
4 thoughts on “Ogallala / High Plains Aquifer: America’s Quiet Disaster”
Thank you Mary,
That was very educational.
yw
There’s a lot of waste going on here, sad.
‘ The United States has exported 845.8 million pounds of beef so far in 2022, up 6% from 2021. South Korea is the top destination for U.S. beef exports so far in 2022 followed by Japan and China.’