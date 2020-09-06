OHIO: Governor Signs EO Creating FEMA Camps For Asymptomatic COVID Patients

Investment Watch

Ohio FEMA Camps – Still More Questions Than Answers

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Interim Director Lance Himes released an order on August 31 – an order creating Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shelters and legalizing their use for people who “are unable to safely self-quarantine in their place of residence and to isolate those diagnosed with or showing symptoms of COVID-19.”



The non-congregate FEMA sheltering will be utilized throughout the state for people, according to the examples given by Himes, who “test positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization but need isolation (including those exiting from hospitals); those who have been exposed to COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization; and asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing social distancing as a precautionary measure.”

Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is to secure the necessary approvals for the use of non-congregate sheltering and local health officials are to be on the lookout for both public and private spaces to be utilized for the FEMA camps.

When state officials determine the need to utilize the camps EMA is authorized to coordinate with state agencies. State-funded colleges and universities are required to hand over their vacant buildings and grounds for use under the order.

tennesseestar.com/2020/09/04/ohio-fema-camps-still-more-questions-than-answers/

In the middle of the night, @GovMikeDeWine and @OHdeptofhealth signed an order creating FEMA camps to isolate "asymptomatic" "high risk" "exposed" (not necessarily COVID-positive) people. WHY???https://t.co/REbfAjJDsl pic.twitter.com/d1xsSWkb9A — LifeAndLibertyOH (@liberty_oh) September 2, 2020

Investment Watch