Ohio National Guard Will “Help” Administer The Vaccine To All Ohioans

Health and Human Services gave the Ohio National Guard a waiver allowing them to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the general Ohio populace. Now they can “help” get everyone vaccinated for a disease that’s statically irrelevant.

Major General John Harris said members of the Ohio National Guard will begin receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for them to assist in vaccinating all Ohioans. According to a report by Patch, there is not yet a concrete plan for how to use the Guard in distributing the vaccine.

“It’s critical that we keep up the work we started during Thanksgiving for the next several weeks to prevent another surge in January. If we can get through Christmas and New Year’s without a significant surge, we will be much better positioned to start 2021 against this virus,” governor Mike DeWine said.

Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, according to state health department data. In the past 24 hours, officials confirmed 6,548 new COVID-19 cases among Ohioans. That’s the second-fewest cases confirmed in a day over the past three weeks. It also continues a four-day decline in COVID-19 cases. –Patch

The push to get this vaccine in everyone is now underway. It won’t matter what state you reside in, at this point, everyone will probably have to accept or decline the vaccine in the future. And be ready. Because the powers-that-shouldn’t-be have already made it clear that they intend to make your life a living hell if you dare to think you own your own body and the government has no right to forcibly inject you with who-knows-what.

Anyone who actually believes the ruling class is taking the same vaccine you are are delusional.

Oddly enough, ratio wise, more people have already suffered severe side effects from the vaccine than are being hospitalized for the disease for which they are vaccinating.

