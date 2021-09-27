The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is preparing for a possible disruption Monday morning during rush hour of truck drivers shutting down parts of the interstate in protest over mask and vaccine mandates, according to local news Fox 19.
Dubbed the “#patrioshutdown,” the movement has spread on various social media platforms and is expected to begin Monday morning and last for several hours on a stretch of highway in Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure traffic is flowing amid reports of truckers staging a #PatriotShutdown to protest President Biden's COVID mandates for interstate travel. pic.twitter.com/PAN2f38mW8
— WMOH Newswire (@WMOHNEWSWIRE) September 27, 2021
“The Patrol is aware and monitoring the situation closely to ensure roadways are safe to travel. For security reasons we cannot go into further detail at this time,” Sgt. Christina Hayes with OSHP.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said any trucker that takes part in the expected protested today with be charged with a felony:
“My office has learned there are plans to shut down the highways, nationwide, on Monday to protest vaccine mandates.
I want to be perfectly clear. Anyone who attempts to shut down the highways in Hamilton County will be removed from their vehicles, charged with felony Disrupting Public Services, and they will go to jail.
To those who claim to be supportive of law enforcement – law enforcement is not with you. This would pose a serious danger for our first responders and the community at large.
I have always been supportive of a citizen’s First Amendment right to protest. But, this is not lawful and it is reckless. It will not be tolerated.”
Truck drivers aren’t the only ones furious with their employers’ decision to enforce a vaccine mandate. Federal workers just recently sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-state-police-aware-and-monitoring-possible-truck-protest-against-vaccine-mandate
4 thoughts on “Ohio State Police “Aware And Monitoring” Possible Truck Protest Against Vaccine Mandate”
So
What if they blocked the cops elsewhere
Kept them busy
Than had the protest at another location ?
Understatement of the year award goes to this comment in the story
“To those who claim to be supportive of law enforcement – law enforcement is not with you.“
Yeah so quit sucking blue C
Hey truckers
You know you can just sit it out in parking lots
Rest areas and truck stops , right?
This alone will get attention and the Highway pigs will have no one to hassle
In New York, Portland, Seattle, and in many other cities and states, roads have been blocked without any consequence to the sons of bitches inhibiting the free travel of American nationals, but when people who are not communists or fascists block a road it is different, right?
How about every one of these truckers have a gun in their truck and when confronted with force meet that force and enforce the supreme superior law of this land. I think that would be a bigger statement.
Yeah, we know the time for protesting is over, but there still are some actions that can seriously throw a wrench into things. But it seems to me that all protests going forward should headline their event with: PREPARE TO GO THE DISTANCE, with a sub-line that reads. If attacked, there will be no backing down or running away – If attacked, WE FIGHT.
.