ohnson & Johnson to Test COVID-19 Vaccines in the U.S. Because the Laws in The Netherlands Are “Too Strict”

COVID19 RESPONSE PLATFORM – In a ‘news’ article on the website of the Dutch Leidsch Dagblad, Johnson & Johnson’s Paul Stoffels was quoted as saying the company has started the production of 300 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The production will be based on an experimental vaccine that Stoffels claims will be announced by the end of this week.

The production will occur in the Netherlands. The clinical testing, on the other hand, will occur in the U.S. because, Stoffels says, the laws in the Netherlands are too strict (public safety be damned!).

This should not surprise anyone since the U.S. FDA and CDC are fully under the control of Big Pharma, including Johnson & Johnson.

Worryingly, it was also Johnson & Johnson that was a key actor (literally) during the 2019 Event 201 Global Pandemic Simulation. A tabletop exercise enacting the exact same series of events as we have been witnessing and experiencing during the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak!!!

Weeks later the world would be thrown into a full lockdown, based on false data and very well planned fearmongering by the news media and their government overlords.

Last week Bill Gates announced that ‘they’ are going to produce “billions of vaccines”, allegedly to save the world. However, when you know the actual situation it’s not about saving anyone. It’s about taking full control over the world economy through the World Economic Forum’s deceptive “COVID-19 Action Platform“.

