Oil and fishing jobs mean people are still flying into Anchorage, but there’s lots of elbow room on planes

Anchorage Daily News

It wasn’t people moving through Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport. It was cargo — lots of it.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, passenger traffic at Alaska’s largest airport remains subdued as a crash in demand for airline travel continues.

But cargo landings in Anchorage, a strategic stopover between Asia and North America, are actually up slightly, according to the Department of Transportation.

The April 25 anomaly that made Anchorage, for one day, the busiest airport on earth, operations-wise, “points to how significantly the global aviation system has changed and highlights the significance of our role in the global economy and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” airport managers said in a tweet.

On Saturday, ANC was the world’s busiest airport for aircraft operations. This points to how significantly the global aviation system has changed and highlights the significance of our role in the global economy and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/z34ZmjoaKL — Anchorage Airport (@ANCairport) April 28, 2020

Humans aren’t getting on planes much these days.

Across the country, the number of people flying appears to be down by roughly 95 percent from this time last year, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

“What’s happening nationally is happening at every airport across the country, regardless of airport size,” said Lorie Dankers of the TSA.

In Anchorage, passenger traffic is down by about 80 percent compared to last year, according to airport marketing manager Eland Conway. For all of last week, 4,658 passengers passed through the TSA checkpoint in Anchorage, according to data from the Alaska Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, just 800 went through TSA in Anchorage.

“Compared to normal, it’s very quiet,” said Eland Conway, a marketing coordinator with the airport.