Posted: April 21, 2020 Categories: Videos OIL ARMAGEDDON: What Will It Mean For You? Mike Maloney GoldSilver (w/ Mike Maloney)
One thought on “OIL ARMAGEDDON: What Will It Mean For You? Mike Maloney”
My Fellow Trenchers,
Hahaha,… yes, I watched this video by Mike Maloney as soon as he had posted it. I was going to send it in for posting, but think it contained enough technical analysis for the effort, but I glad someone did afterall.
I love the video’s Mike has done about the con called the US Dollar and why Gold/Silver is your only safe haven.
In this video,… he doesn’t really go into what does this historic crash really mean? (oil going NEGATIVE for the first time in history) because,… like the rest of us, he just doesn’t know!
He does go into what are some of the immediate effect though, and the most consistent message in this is, how stunned he is by this!!!
Worth a watch if your a Maloney fan like I am, however, the deeper implications are still being considered by everyone because this is a first, and projecting what the full consequences are in the long term is a guess on anybodies part, but you can be sure, the implications of a global depression unlike anything in human history is quite real.
Get ready, prep, talk to family, and expect difficult and turbulent times ahead as global communism (zionism) has its shadow fall across the entire world.
JD – US Marine Trying To Make Sense Of All This Also.