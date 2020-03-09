Oil crashes by most since 1991 as Saudi Arabia launches price war

CNN

Oil prices suffered an historic collapse overnight after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia.

US oil prices crashed as much as 34% to a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel as traders brace for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude in a bid to recapture market share.

Crude was recently trading down 27% to $30.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged 26% to $33.49 a barrel. Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.

The shock to oil also rattled stock markets, which were already in a panic because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Market in Asia plunged during Monday trading, while US futures recorded massive declines. In Europe, the FTSE 100 (UKX) plunged 8.5%, with BP (BP) down 20%, while Germany’s DAX (DAX) was down 7.4% and Italy’s main index fell 7%.

The turmoil comes after the implosion of an alliance between OPEC and Russia, which had been restraining oil supply since the start of 2017 in an attempt to support prices.