Oklahoma City Bombing 25 Years Later

On April 19, 1995 there was an explosion in front of the Alfred P Murrah building that killed 168 people including 19 children in the daycare center. The seismic record indicated two bombs and not one. It was said that there were 4 barrels of ammonium nitrate in a fertilizer bomb. That grew to 5,000 pounds and then to 7,000 pounds to explain the bomb damage. The original helicopter news coverage said the bomb results showed the building being blown from the inside. And there was bomb debris blown past the Ryder truck that Timothy McVeigh was said to have used to deliver the bomb. Later that day as federal officials took over, the local news said the videos showed the building being blown from the outside.

A documentary was made of the OKC bombing but Google’s YouTube scrubbed it. It is freely available at Bitchute. But to date only 585 people have seen it.

In 1970 as part of a Vietnam war protest a math building at the University of Wisconsin was attacked by a 2,000 pound ammonium nitrate bomb. Unlike the OKC bomb it did no damage to the structure of the building apart from the windows. The signature of an ANFO bomb is ammonia gas and nitrous oxide.The math building was opened up again the next day but people in the immediate vicinity had to be treated for exposure. Nobody at OKC was exposed to ammonia gas. Nobody wore gas masks so there was no ANFO bomb at Oklahoma City.

McVeigh was seen exiting the Ryder truck less than a minute before the explosion. The woman lost her leg from the blast but she was not called as a witness. Why? She said she saw McVeigh exit the truck followed 15 or 20 seconds later by another man. Then the bombs exploded and she lost her leg. The government decided not to confuse the public with the truth about others involved in the bombing, especially federal agents.

The ATF agents were seen outside the building seemingly waiting for the bomb to explode.

The crater made by the Ryder truck bomb was much smaller than government experts testified to at trial.

8 foot thick columns with rebars as big as a man’s arm were blown away. That took down the Murrah building. But columns between the Ryder truck and the subsequently blown out columns were left unharmed. That is a scientific impossibility if we are to believe there were no other bombs inside the building to which McVeigh had no access.

Retired Air Force Brigadier General Benton K. Partin, former commander of the Air Force Armament Technology Laboratory, a 25-year expert in the design and development of bombs, urged Senators and Congressmen to delay the destruction of the Murrah building site. Partin stated in a news release, “When I first saw the picture of the truck bomb’s asymmetrical damage to the Federal building in Oklahoma, my immediate reaction was that the pattern of damage would have been technically impossible without supplementary demolition charges at some of the reinforced concrete bases inside the building, a standard demolition technique.”

All of the FBI Whitewater Clinton investigation material was at the Murrah building. One unidentified woman told rescue workers that their work had to halted so papers vital to the government could be located before their rescue efforts could be resumed.

A private group investigated the bombing.That would be Charles Key of the Ohlahoma Bombing Investigation Committee. They came up with 150 pages of evidence on the bombing including a copy of McVeigh’s phone record showing his call to Elohim City to Andreas Strassmeir.

Strassmeir was an undercover agent from Germany sent to spy on resistors at Elohim City. Michael Brescia who some thought was John Doe # 2 was at Elohim City which was run by a Jewish couple, Robert and Esther Millar. They were frequently visited by operatives from another Jewish organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Carol Elizabeth Howe was was known as Confidential Informant 53270-183. Howe had been charged with possession of an illegal explosive device, conspiracy to make a bomb threat, and making a bomb threat. The jury was correct in finding Howe innocent of all charges. The evidence indicates that ATF, FBI, Justice, and Treasury officials engaged in a long train of misrepresentation, cover-up, deception, and outright lying concerning the Carol Howe case and the Oklahoma City bombing. Most importantly, evidence and testimony presented during the trial, together with government documents, go a long way toward proving Miss Howe’s claims of having provided specific prior warning to her supervisors. U.S. District Judge Richard Matsch ruled for the prosecution in a May 27th decision that found Miss Howe’s testimony “irrelevant” to the McVeigh trial… The intended recipient of that call was Andreas Strassmeir, whom Howe had identified before the bombing as one who was plotting to blow up federal buildings and carry out shootings, assassinations, and other acts of violence.

ATF Agent Finley-Graham admitted that Howe had warned of bombing threats against federal buildings before the April 19, 1995 bombing. Government records show that Carol Howe was indeed carried as an informant up through the time of her arrest. The government produced no records to support the claim that Howe was dropped as an informant and nothing to contradict Howe’s claim that she was never told she was being dropped. ATF reports describe Howe as “the key” witness tying Elohim City to the OKC bombing, and refer to her as “stable and capable.” The FBI blew Howe’s cover and then refused to provide her with protection. Federal reports show that officials knew their actions had put their informant’s life in grave danger.

Andreas Strassmeir was seen entering a federal building in Texas with a key which indicated that that he was a federal agent. A federal employee saw Strassmeir setting plastic explosives in place in the Murrah building prior to the bombing on April 19th.

After the bombing, Andreas Strassmeir was allowed to flee to Germany and was never called to testify even though he had been alleged to have scouted the Murrah building with McVeigh prior to the bombing. Strassmeir was said to be of Jewish descent. He was taken out of the country by a CIA agent. He did become engaged to an Israeli woman and went to Israel to live for some time on a kibbutz. Today he is in Berlin selling miniature German dolls of historic significance to Nazis.

J.D. Cash, a local news reporter, said he had information that federal authorities had been illegally storing explosives in the Murrah Federal Building, leading to a second — and possibly deadlier — blast on April 19, 1995.

The FBI has never produced any videos from the Murrah building for a reason. Might that be the government’s guilt?

It seems clear that the Feds knew the bombing was going to happen. All 8 ATF agents were outside. Two told whoppers about being inside the Murrah building. And the bomb squad was parked across the street. Rescue work had to be stopped to allow more bombs to be taken away. Those bombs could never have been placed by by McVeigh. The federalis tried to lock up Carol Howe. They told dangerous lunatics that she has been their informant. The jury believed her.

The National Geospatial Agency had a spy satellite target Elohim City.

We should never forget government crimes against the people. The above was just a partial rendering of the evidence against the government regarding the OKC bombing.

Some of these crimes against the people involve the Deep State and Foundations who regard themselves as above the law. We do need to question the lies told by the media.

An example: In February of 1997 Bill Gates predicted in an interview in JFK Jr’s George magazine that in 2020 the worst case scenario is an over-populated planet choked to extinction by a lung attacking virus. Photos of the magazine cover and the article are available here:

911 was a criminal offense perpetrated by the government of Israel with the active assistance of the US government, The Corporate Media covered up 911 as they did the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr.

On March 31, 2020 the federal debt was $23,686,870,812,640.08. It grew $778,420,368,072.03 by April 16th. That took 11 business days which was almost $71 billion a day. The Coronavirus is a bioweapon and was made in the US. It was designed to take down China to prepare the way for a Globalist Empire to replace the nations states of the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, Great Britain and the other 180 plus nations of the world. That bioweapon pushed us into the Helicopter Money era. We need serious Debt Cancellation and Bank reform. The alternative is the FED issues million dollar bills just like Zimbabwe. The following article is a place to start:

