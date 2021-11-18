BREAKING: Defense official reportedly says, if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn't comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be "maintaining national recognition," thus, state will no longer have a Nat Guard, but rather a militia – VOA's Pentagon correspondent
Just 4 days after Oklahoma changed Vaccine policy for the National Guard.
One thought on “Oklahoma to lose National Guard status… Will be called State Militia instead…”
Good. The National Guard was the militia before the Federal government nationalized it. Now they are just going back to their roots. Unfortunately, our foreign government in occupation will use that “militia” status as a way of demonizing them and call them a terrorist group since they won’t be in line with the government’s agenda.
They obviously haven’t learned anything from the Revolutionary War.
So be it. Come and take it, you Commie pigs!