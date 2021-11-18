Oklahoma to lose National Guard status… Will be called State Militia instead…

BREAKING: Defense official reportedly says, if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn't comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be "maintaining national recognition," thus, state will no longer have a Nat Guard, but rather a militia – VOA's Pentagon correspondent — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2021

Defense official says if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be “maintaining national recognition,” thus, state will no longer have a National Guard, but rather a state militia – VOA Pentagon correspondent.

Just 4 days after Oklahoma changed Vaccine policy for the National Guard.

