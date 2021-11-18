Oklahoma to lose National Guard status… Will be called State Militia instead…

Citizen Free Press

Defense official says if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be “maintaining national recognition,” thus, state will no longer have a National Guard, but rather a state militia – VOA Pentagon correspondent.

Just 4 days after Oklahoma changed Vaccine policy for the National Guard.

  1. Good. The National Guard was the militia before the Federal government nationalized it. Now they are just going back to their roots. Unfortunately, our foreign government in occupation will use that “militia” status as a way of demonizing them and call them a terrorist group since they won’t be in line with the government’s agenda.

    They obviously haven’t learned anything from the Revolutionary War.

    So be it. Come and take it, you Commie pigs!

