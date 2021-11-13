Oldest Photographs of the Largest Trees to Ever Exist in Recorded History (Pre-1900 Images) 400 FT +





Jarid Boosters Oct 4, 2021

Do you remember the largest tree you have ever seen in your lifetime? Can you close your eyes and picture it? If you’re like me, and from the Northeast of America, the largest tree I have seen might have been close to two hundred feet tall.

However, in today’s video, we will notice that if you were alive in the 1800’s, more specifically, along the West Coast of North America, you would likely encounter trees over twice that size.

Today I will share with you the oldest images I could find of the largest trees said to have ever existed (and most chopped down) in North America. These are museum kept images, mostly taken from the 1800’s.

For reference, the current “tallest tree” in the world is said to be Hyperion at roughly 380 feet tall. Today we will focus on trees (with measurements given) from the 1800’s that stood over 400 feet tall (and take a look at their unique photographs).