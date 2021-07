Olympics ceremony boss sacked over Holocaust joke





Jul 22, 2021

The show director of the Olympics opening ceremony has been dismissed, one day before the event is due to be held.

Footage of Kentaro Kobayashi from the 1990s recently emerged in which he seems to be making jokes about the Holocaust.

Japan’s Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto said the video ridiculed “painful facts of history”.

The dismissal comes days after a composer quit the team creating the ceremony after it emerged he had bullied classmates with disabilities at school.