Omnious warning from a book that came out in 1981

Hey all, a friend of mine sent me this from a book that came out in May of 1981 predicting that in 2020 the exact pneumonia illness that is going on right now will happen.

Curious how it also states that in another 10 years, it’ll happen again. Notice how he states that “it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again in 10 years and then disappear completely”.

It’s almost sounds as if it is all just a hallucination of the psych or something, much like “Casper the Coronavirus”.

It almost seems as if the author knew about Agenda 2020 and Agenda 2030, forty years ago. I guess in 10 years the elites will create one last false flag pandemic that they think will finally make us give up ALL our Rights and Freedom to a world government, thus putting the last nail in the coffin.

That is, unless We the People do something stop them.

NC