On first day that parks reopen, Miami Beach issues 652 warnings for no face masks

Miami Herald

During the first day back at parks and marinas in Miami Beach since the coronavirus pandemic shut down open spaces countywide, not everyone followed the rules.

Miami Beach police reported that 652 people were issued warnings Wednesday for not wearing face masks while at the city’s newly reopened recreational spaces. Additionally, 145 people were removed from parks after closing time, and 23 social distance warnings were issued.

City Manager Jimmy Morales, who authorized the city to ease its shutdown measures in compliance with a county order, called it a “very challenging day one” and said he would consider closing back down if residents do not follow the new rules.

“If we continue to experience people refusing to comply with the city’s emergency orders, including wearing face coverings where required (parks, beachwalks, baywalks, etc.), we will need to close certain areas,” Morales said in a tweet Thursday.

As parks and boat ramps reopened on Wednesday, Morales imposed a new restriction that requires facial coverings to be worn by all users of the city’s beachwalks and baywalks, except by “children under the age of 2, persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition, or persons engaged in strenuous physical activity or exercise.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements presented a report to the city administration Thursday with the violations that park rangers found Wednesday at open spaces across the city.

“Our ultimate goal is and will always be compliance,” police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email. “Most patrons complied and those who didn’t were asked to leave.”

The violations include 138 violations for riding bicycles, e-scooters, skate boards or roller blades on the beachwalk or baywalk prior to 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m., when the paths are reserved for pedestrians.

Mayor Dan Gelber, who has received national media coverage for the city’s relatively speedy action closing beaches and issuing a shelter-in-place order, said violators of the orders are “endangering other people” and should “treat these orders seriously.”

But, he said, residents have “overwhelmingly” supported the emergency measures Morales has imposed.

“We’re just trying to acclimate people,” he said. “It’ll take a bit to socialize people to this but once they do it’ll be second nature hopefully.”

Commissioner Ricky Arriola, who has butted heads with Gelber and Morales for resisting his calls to reopen the city more quickly, said the mask rule was “silly” and implemented for political “optics.”

“If people are maintaining social distance, I don’t see how a mask is going to do much good,” he said.

He said the text of the order will lead to inconsistent enforcement because what may be a leisurely walk for one person may be “strenuous” exercise for another. Rodriguez, the police spokesman, said some alleged violators told enforcement staff they had respiratory issues and “were not challenged.”

“It becomes so arbitrary,” Arriola said.