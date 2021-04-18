On guns and Covid, it’s liberty over lives

Protecting individual rights from government overreach is at the core of what sets the US apart from the rest of the world. It helped the country break free from a monarchy and withstand the pull of fascism, dictatorships and communism.

But in today’s interconnected global world of easily manufactured weapons and easily transmitted disease, protecting freedoms is coming at an ever greater cost.

We’re used to thinking of the fight for freedom in terms of wars fought abroad, like the long fight in Afghanistan.

But America’s longest war isn’t in Afghanistan, it’s right here at home.

Far more deadly and uniquely American than any military conflict, the US gun war is raging in US cities and suburbs, in schools, and offices, at churches and grocery stores.