Worth remembering that slavery existed in North America long before the white man showed up. Slavery was a totally ubiquitous institution among Indian tribes. In Mesoamerica they often used their slaves as fodder for human sacrifice.
Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 30, 2021
Posted: April 30, 2021
6 thoughts on “On slavery”
You know, the most astounding thing about the “black slave” issue, that no one ever talks about, who were the merchants and who were owners of the shipping companies and who were the wheelers and dealers. Why not?
It’s been talked about here for years.
.
And then the unlawful 14th amendment declared ALL Americans “subject” to that khazarian crown. The very same corporate slave owners merely expanded their corporations. A very hostile takeover that shed only our blood. A hard rain is gonna fall and they’ll cry “persecution”, when in fact it will be prosecution. There could never be either of enough for their crimes against humanity, a group they have no claim to.
Wow Martist! bing bang BOOM!!! Like your comment!!!
ditto.
🙂
I have had enough!! Hope we get this one right… I waited my whole life to set things straight. 58 still ready mother f*ckers !!!