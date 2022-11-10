CNBC: 73 percent of those receiving Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to spend more on dining out, travel pic.twitter.com/mfhtItVwIS
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2022
Posted: November 10, 2022
One thought on “On that student loan bailout”
Good.
If the tax payer wants to keep taking it in the ass and only cry about it. Good.
I didn’t pay the mthrfkrs either after realizing the fraud.