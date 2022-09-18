On the Passing of a Tyrant

What is it that makes some people stand in line for over 36 hours just to walk past the coffin of an obscenely rich monarch, a monarch who for more than half a century dished suffering and subjugation? A monarch whom some attest was heavily involved in the global pedophilia ring? A monarch who actually knighted a famously known pedophile? What are the people standing in line to honor? Tyranny? Global Theft? Unjust War? Planetary Perversion?

Well, the lying media has much to do with all this as it has said that the one word which describes her is DIGNITY. Yes, oppression is so dignified, so please be sure to adore her.

Elizabeth holds/held the distinction of owning most of the land on earth.

See: https://www.publicpeople.org/who-owns-the-most-land-on-earth.htm

Is this not yet another obscenity? Yet the people keep coming to mourn her passing. Is this a Collective Stockholm Syndrome? A herd-mind that has no sense of how false supremacy seeks to diminish them and steal their personal sovereignty? Some are standing so long in line they actually pass out. Is this to show devotion and loyalty to one who did so much injustice on our planet?

And all the expense of the pomp and circumstance, the waste, when people are starving. The purple velvet draping the casket, the crown with diamonds and emeralds, the gold. I just read that,

“Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was built for a British monarch, the casket is made with materials designed to preserve her body and requires eight pallbearers. … The coffin was constructed in a similar fashion that has been used for members of the Royal Family and English nobility for over four centuries.”

See: https://en.as.com/latest_news/queen-elizabeth-iis-casket-what-is-it-made-of-and-when-was-it-made-n/

Ha!! “To preserve her body!!!!” Why? Will she be coming back? Wouldn’t put it past them.

When we American Nationals finally put our Bill of Rights back in place as The Supreme Law of the Land, it will go out as a message to all the world that each INDIVIDUAL is his or her OWN sovereign, and all monarchies are false powers deceiving the people to relinquish that right. All monarchies tyrannize, no matter how they may appear on the surface. If any need to express loyalty, let it be to the mass of free humanity and all the good that can come from it.

NO ONE IS ABOVE ANYONE ELSE. NO ONE!!!!!!!!!!