On this anniversary, and from the horses mouth…

“I have had long conversations over the last two weeks with contacts at the Army War College and the headquarters, Marine Corps and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation. Period! The Zionist are playing this as an all-or-nothing exercise. If they lose this one, they’re done.”

— Alan Sobrosky, US Army War College Retired